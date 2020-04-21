Motorcyclist killed in Monday crash; man lying on highway struck, killed

A Clinton motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday afternoon, police said.

Calvin Norton, 69, was eastbound on State 92 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. in Van Buren County when he failed to make a right curve and crossed the center line, according to a press release.

He hit the driver's side of a westbound Ford F-800 pickup and was separated from the motorcycle, police said.

On Sunday, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles.

Michael Nicholas Thomas, 33, of Bradford, was lying in the outside lane at mile maker 85 on U.S. 67 North in Jackson County at 8:40 p.m. when he was hit by two northbound cars, a Chrysler 200 and a Ford Taurus, police said. Both drivers said they did not see Thomas in time to stop, according to a press release.

Also on Sunday, a Green Forest woman died when her car was hit head-on by another vehicle, police said.

Elizabeth Woodard, 69, was driving a Kia Sorento west on U.S. 412 in Madison County at 5:17 p.m. when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup driven by Shawana Lamb, 29, of Fort Smith crossed the center line and struck her, according to a press release.

Lamb was injured in the wreck, the report states.

At least 138 people died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.