Murder conviction tossed in Georgia

The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday threw out the murder conviction of a man serving a life sentence for a 2017 shooting, ruling the trial judge wrongly dismissed a juror who said she did not believe the trial witnesses or other evidence presented by prosecutors.

Roger Mills was convicted of malice murder in the slaying of Masuto Garrett at a 2018 trial in Douglas County, but only after the trial judge replaced a dissenting juror with an alternate. Georgia’s high court ruled there was nothing to show the dismissed juror was legally unfit to serve.

Douglas County District Attorney Ryan Leonard said in an email Monday that he intends to retry Mills, who was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

The state Supreme Court noted in its ruling that the trial evidence “was sufficient to authorize a rational jury to find Mills guilty.”

Garrett died after being shot three times at a house where several people had gathered on Dec. 23, 2017. Witnesses’ testimony pointed to Mills and a co-defendant, Moses Bolar, as the shooters. Video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera showed the two suspects fleeing the house.

Photos on social media showed both men holding 9mm handguns consistent with the weapons used in the killing.

But during jury deliberations at the men’s joint trial, one juror refused to support a conviction.

In a unanimous decision Monday, the state Supreme Court ruled it was wrong for the judge to dismiss the dissenting juror, who appeared to have based her position on the trial evidence.