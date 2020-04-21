• Country star Brad Paisley wants to raise a glass to friends, family and frontline workers in the middle of the global pandemic, so just send him a text. With the release of his new single "No I in Beer," Paisley has been surprising people on video conference calls to share in a virtual happy hour. The song originated in 2018 with co-writer Kelley Lovelace, but the chorus of "We're all in this together" felt right for the moment to release, Paisley said in an interview from his home in Franklin, Tenn. "As this pandemic began, everybody adopted this catchphrase, 'We're all in this together,'" Paisley said. "And I had this song rolling around in my head." In the spirit of virtual happy hours that have become popular online, Paisley said he wanted to connect with fans, especially since he has had to put concert plans on hold this year. So Paisley put a phone number on social media and asked people to text him the link to their conference calls. He already joined a group of elementary school teachers in Illinois, a young man celebrating his 21st birthday and a group of health care workers. On his computer desk, he's got a few cans of beer handy for a computer screen toast. Paisley said he updated the song's lyrics to include a shout out to the frontline workers, including nurses, first responders, farmers and truck drivers "who are keeping this country going."

Photo by AP

Britain's Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020. The annual service, organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

• The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they call "distorted, false or invasive" stories. Meghan and Prince Harry have written to the editors of The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror saying they won't "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion." They say stories based on "salacious gossip" have upended the lives of acquaintances and strangers alike. The letter, released Monday by the couple's representative, said that while Harry and Meghan "believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy," the couple will have "zero engagement" with the newspapers. But Ian Murray, executive director of Britain's Society of Editors, said "there is no escaping their actions here amount to censorship, and they are setting an unfortunate example" for the "rich and powerful everywhere to use their example as an excuse to attack the media when it suits them," Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and sixth in line to the British throne, married Markle in 2018. The couple, who quit as senior royals to seek financial independence, later said they found scrutiny by the British media -- which they said tipped into harassment -- intolerable.

