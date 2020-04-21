Nation's No. 17 transfer includes Arkansas on list

Saint Joseph's forward Anthony Longpre (12) defends as George Mason guard Justin Kier (1) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Washington. Saint Joseph's won 68-49. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Grad transfer guard Justin Kier has cut his list of basketball schools he’s considering to seven with Arkansas being one of them.

Stockrisers reports he narrowed his list to Arkansas, Michigan, N.C. State, Georgia, Minnesota, Georgetown and Iowa State.

Kier, 6-4, 197 pounds, announced plans to leave George Mason on April 8. He averaged 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists for the Patriots while shooting 46.4 % from the field, 45.8% from beyond the three-point line, 84.6% from the free throw line last season.

He only played in nine games this past season after recovering from a stress fracture in his right foot. His best season came during his sophomore year when he averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

ESPN rates him the No. 17 transfer in the nation. He reportedly had a virtual visit with the Hogs on April 14.