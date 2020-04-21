Neighbors finally gets shot to coach a longtime target

Former Oregon State guard Destiny Slocum (24) signed with Arkansas on Monday. Slocum, who averaged 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, will be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer for the Razorbacks. (AP/Jeff Chiu)

Former Oregon State guard Destiny Slocum, who's considered the nation's top graduate transfer, is officially an Arkansas Razorback after signing with the Hogs on Monday.

She announced plans to be a Razorback on Saturday.

"She's one of us," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "Hopefully, we have earned your trust the last three seasons. So, trust us when we say that she is the perfect fit in our locker room, for our city, for our state and for the SEC.

"Our recruiting relationship has had more twists and turns than the Pig Trail between Ozark, Brashears and Huntsville, but we've never lost that connection. The circumstances never aligned for us to coach her. Not until now."

Slocum, 5-7, was an All-Pac-12 guard last season after averaging 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field, 36.8% beyond the three-point line and 78.9% at the line.

The Hogs finished the season with a 24-8 record, including 10-6 in SEC play which was the program's first winning record in conference play since the 2011-12 season. Adding Slocum to the roster is another plus for the program.

"We have seen her play the maximum number of games the NCAA permits and can say to our fans with certainty that y'all have every reason to be excited," Neighbors said. "Over the next eight months, we can tell the stories about every twist and turn, but for now, let's just welcome our newest Razorback to the Arkansas family."

Slocum also made All-Pac-12 as a redshirt sophomore while averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game while hitting 45.6% from the field, 36.8% from beyond the three-point line and 72% from the free-throw line.

She has 507 career assists, which is No. 2 nationally among non-seniors. She has immediate eligibility.

Slocum averaged 24.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game at Mountain View High School in Meridian, Idaho, as a senior. She was a McDonald's All-American and the Gatorade State Player of the Year in Idaho as a junior and senior.

ESPN rated her a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 point guard and No. 7 overall prospect in 2016. Slocum, who was the WBCA National Freshman of the Year in 2017 at Maryland, visited Arkansas and Neighbors after she left the Terrapins before choosing Oregon State.

Slocum was committed to Neighbors at Washington during her junior year of high school, but she de-committed and signed with Maryland.

Sports on 04/21/2020