Netanyahu, rival strike accord

JERUSALEM -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and his former challenger, Benny Gantz, agreed Monday night to establish a unity government, a deal that finally breaks a yearlong political impasse and keeps Netanyahu in office as he faces trial on corruption charges.

After three inconclusive elections in the past year, the creation of the new government forestalls what had appeared to be an inevitable fourth election and offers a deeply divided Israel a chance for national healing and unity as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal, announced by the two men's political parties Monday, extends Netanyahu's tenure as Israel's longest-serving leader.

For Gantz, a former army chief and relative political novice, the move was a turnabout after his repeated campaign vows that he would never serve with a prime minister under criminal indictment and a disappointment to many of his supporters who see it as a capitulation to a leader they had wanted to oust.

Under the deal, which the two leaders cast as an emergency government to fight the coronavirus, Gantz will be named deputy prime minister and is to get a turn as prime minister halfway through their three-year term, in October 2021. But given Netanyahu's political skills, Israeli analysts were skeptical that he would hand over power when the time came -- or even that the emergency government would last that long.

Despite the sense of urgency to form a joint government to fight the virus sweeping through the country, the final sticking points in the negotiations were political. According to representatives of Gantz's centrist Blue and White party, they included differing approaches to President Donald Trump's proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Netanyahu has pledged to swiftly and unilaterally annex large swaths of the occupied West Bank while Gantz has said he would support annexation only with international consensus, which has not been forthcoming.

The final agreement delays consideration of annexation until July 1 at the earliest. It declares that annexation must be done in a way that safeguards Israel's interests, "including the needs for preserving regional stability, protecting existing peace agreements and aspiring for future ones." But it leaves those determinations up to the government and says that Gantz is only entitled to "consultation" with Netanyahu on annexation, not a veto.

The two-month delay allows opponents of annexation, who say it would reignite the conflict and deal a death blow to already dim hopes of a two-state solution, a brief window to build international and domestic support to try to block such a move.

The two sides also disagreed over a change proposed by Netanyahu's Likud party in the procedure for appointing judges.

The agreement required compromises on both sides.

For now, it offers a vital lifeline to Netanyahu, who can fight his corruption trial from the prime minister's office.

By seizing the initiative and taking aggressive steps to combat the coronavirus, Netanyahu had already gone a long way to reasserting his leadership and burnishing his international profile.

"I promised the state of Israel a national emergency government that would work to save the lives and livelihoods of Israeli citizens," he wrote on Twitter. "I will continue to do everything for you, citizens of Israel."

Gantz's assent to a joint government led to the immediate breakup of his party, dismantling the most formidable adversary Netanyahu faced during his last 11 years in office.

Many of Gantz's former supporters have accused him of betraying them by joining Netanyahu's right-wing and religious coalition. Some analysts said the decisions may have ended Gantz's nascent political career.

Gantz has argued that given the public health crisis, it was the only responsible thing to do.

"We prevented a fourth election," he said in a Twitter post Monday night. "We will preserve democracy. We will fight the coronavirus and take care of all of Israel's citizens."

A Section on 04/21/2020