NWA fishing report

Salvador Garcia of Lowell shows a 4-pound bass he caught Jan. 1 2020 during the Polar Bear Bass Tournament at Beaver Lake. Some recent tournaments have been canceled at the lake because of virus concerns. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Beaver Lake

Crappie and black bass are biting.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting a variety of lures. Spinner baits and crank baits are working well. So are plastic worms, Ned rigs and swim baits. It's that time of year when bass may bite almost any lure, Jolliff said.

Crappie fishing is hit and miss. Some days crappie are shallow, other days they're deep. Try minnows or jigs 5 to 15 feet deep.

Striped bass are biting shad or brood minnows from Prairie Creek park east to Rocky Branch park.

Beaver Tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports the water is high in the White River because of extensive power generation. Drift fishing in a boat works best. Try for trout with Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm.

Good lures to use for trout include countdown Rapalas, small jigs and small spoons. Try fly fishing in high water with streamers or heavy flies.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

The marinas and boat ramps are closed until further notice.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said Loch Lomond is fishing best among the city's lakes. Nearly any lure will work for black bass, including plastic worms, plastic craws and swim baits.

Try for crappie at Loch Lomond or any Bella Vista lake with minnows 8 to 15 feet deep. Use crickets or worms for bluegill. Fish different depths until bluegill are located. For catfish, use liver, nightcrawlers or stink bait.

Elk River

Charla Brewer at Big Elk Floats and Camping reports good fishing for smallmouth bass with swim baits, tube baits, silver and black crank baits and 4-inch plastic worms. Some big smallmouths to 17 inches have been caught. Catfish are biting creek minnows 10 feet deep in pools.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said largemouth bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. Square-billed crank baits and swim baits are good to use.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits or grubs. A small Rebel wee R crawdad lure should work well for all species of fish.

Eastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake and Lake Eucha. Effective lures include Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crank baits, soft jerk baits, plastic worms and spinner baits. Crappie are biting fair on minnows or jigs around brush and docks at both lakes.

Table Rock Lake

Focused fishing guide service said fishing is good for largemouth bass in the White River arm with Senkos rigged wacky style and weightless. Fish them around bushes. Try a swim bait around points. Use a spinner bait on breezy days.

Sports on 04/21/2020