NWA outdoor briefs

Work improves shore fishing

A project at Bob Kidd Lake west of Prairie Grove has created more opportunity to fish from shore.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries staff opened up 150 additional feet of shoreline for bank fishing by removing some trees and placing them in the lake for fish habitat.

They made a bench and some rod holders out of cut cedar logs. The 200-acre lake off U.S. 62 is known for outstanding redear and bluegill fishing, but crappie, largemouth bass and catfish can be caught as well.

Fish with a veteran

The John W. Brown Fishing With A Veteran bass tournament is set for June 2 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. A veteran or member of the military must be a member of each team. Fishing is from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First prize is $1,000, second place $700 and third place $500. Big bass prize is $200. There is also a prize of $100 for the smallest legal bass. A meal will be served to all anglers and their families at 2 p.m. The tournament funds programs for veterans.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, Hook, Line and Sinker or Southtown Sporting goods. For details contact Keith Harmon, keithh@crosschurch.com.

Trout tags waived

Missouri Department of Conservation has waived the daily trout tag requirement at state trout parks, including Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo., until further notice.

Project boosts lake's size

An expansion of Lake Bentonville will increase its size by six acres, said Jon Stein, a district fisheries biologist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Game and Fish owns the lake.

The Walton Family Foundation gave money to the city of Bentonville and Bentonville airport to complete the expansion. More bank fishing opportunities will be created, Stein said. The project is part of Osage Park, an adventure-based outdoor destination park situated on 55 acres along Southwest I Street near Thaden Field aviation center.

Plans are to have the lake open this summer, Stein said.

Audubon cancels field trips

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society has canceled field trips set for April, May and June. People can find good places to go birding on their own at the society's website.

Science center trails open

Wilderness trails at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville are open, but the campus is closed. Hikers may park in the lot by the locked gate and walk down the road to the trailhead.

The staff says hikers should practice social distancing.

Youth shooting events canceled

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has canceled the upcoming season of the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program for health reasons. All regional shoots, as well as the 2020 state championship, have been canceled.

Bike Fest gets new date

Bentonville Bike Fest has been rescheduled from May 1-3 to Aug. 7-9. Organizers made the decision after consulting with cycling and health professionals as a caution for the health and safety of attendees.

All purchased tickets will be good on the new dates. For more information visit www.bentonvillebikefest.com.

Corps seeks park attendants

The Army Corps of Engineers is hiring park attendants at Beaver Lake for the 2020 visitor season.

Positions available include fee attendants, cleaning attendants and a combination of both fee and cleaning attendants. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day users who visit Beaver Lake.

For details contact Landon Thurman, chief ranger, landon.g.thurman@usace.army.mil or 501-340-1706.

Sports on 04/21/2020