Off the Wire

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas. Major League Baseball is cutting the salary of senior staff by an average of 35% for this year and is guaranteeing paychecks to its full-time employees of its central office through May. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

BASEBALL

MLB can cut pay, lay off managers

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting May 1. Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams. Manfred cited the inability to play games due to the national emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "Our clubs rely heavily on revenue from tickets/concessions, broadcasting/media, licensing and sponsorships to pay salaries," Manfred wrote in an email Monday. Atlanta, Boston, the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati, the New York Yankees, Philadelphia and San Francisco are among the teams that have committed to paying full-time employees through May, and Miami will pay full-time baseball operations staff through the month.

GOLF

Finchem elected to Hall

Tim Finchem, who expanded the PGA Tour's footprint around the world and negotiated TV contracts that more than tripled prize money during his two decades as commissioner, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame. Finchem was elected through the contributor category and will become the ninth administrator to be inducted, joining predecessor Deane Beman. "It is the greatest honor to be elected to join golf's most legendary players and contributors in the World Golf Hall of Fame," Finchem said. "I am especially proud to stand alongside one of the world's all-time greats, Tiger Woods, in the Class of 2021 and look forward to what will be an exciting year ahead." Marion Hollins, one of the leading women in golf a century ago, also was elected as a contributor.

TENNIS

Jarry receives 11-month ban

Top 100 tennis player Nicolas Jarry was given an 11-month doping ban by the International Tennis Federation on Monday, stemming from a failed test at the Davis Cup Finals in November. In separate statements, Jarry, a 24-year-old from Chile, said he "accepted" the punishment, which will keep him from playing until Nov. 15, while the ITF said it "accepted" his explanation that two banned substances were in his urine sample via vitamins made in Brazil. His suspension comes while tennis -- like nearly every sport around the globe -- is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. All sanctioned professional tournaments have been postponed or canceled until at least mid-July.

FOOTBALL

Former Colts LB dies

Former Baltimore Colts linebacker Mike Curtis died Monday morning at his home in St. Petersburg, Fla., surrounded by loved ones, according to his caretakers and family members. He was 77. Known to fans as "Mad Dog," Curtis was born James Michael Curtis in Washington, D.C. He played 11 seasons with the Baltimore Colts before joining the Seattle Seahawks expansion team and then for two more years with the Washington Redskins. Curtis played in two Super Bowls with the Colts and clinched their Super Bowl V victory over the Dallas Cowboys with a late fourth-quarter interception.

Sports on 04/21/2020