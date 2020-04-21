Police: Two slain in Little Rock

Police tape
Two people have been killed in Little Rock, police said Tuesday morning.
The double homicide occurred in the area of 33rd Street and Broadway, according to a Twitter post by the Little Rock Police Department. The post doesn’t indicate when the slayings took place or provide the identity of the victims.
Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes wasn’t immediately available to provide additional information.
Check back for further details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.