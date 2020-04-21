State sports brief

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA signs two; Koval's transfer set

Anthony Boone made the first major recruiting splash of his permanent tenure as head coach of the University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team.

The program announced on Sunday that it had signed Samson George, a 6-7, 220-pound forward, and Churchill Bounds, a 6-10, 260-pound center.

George, a graduate transfer from the University of Pittsburgh, has one season of eligibility remaining and can play immediately. In his three seasons in the ACC at Pitt, the Minna, Nigeria, native didn't play much, appearing in 27 games with one start and averaging 3.5 minutes per game. This past season, George played in seven games and averaged 0.7 points and 0.9 rebounds.

Bounds, a native of Cumberland, Md., is a two-star recruit who averaged 20 points, 10 boards and 3 blocks per game in high school.

Both George and Bounds' additions provide UCA with much needed size and length, especially with 7-0, 220-pound starting center Hayden Koval transferring to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. The Spartans made the news official about the Prosper, Texas, native in an announcement Monday.

-- Trenton Daeschner

