Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State sports brief

Today at 1:52 a.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA signs two; Koval's transfer set

Anthony Boone made the first major recruiting splash of his permanent tenure as head coach of the University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team.

The program announced on Sunday that it had signed Samson George, a 6-7, 220-pound forward, and Churchill Bounds, a 6-10, 260-pound center.

George, a graduate transfer from the University of Pittsburgh, has one season of eligibility remaining and can play immediately. In his three seasons in the ACC at Pitt, the Minna, Nigeria, native didn't play much, appearing in 27 games with one start and averaging 3.5 minutes per game. This past season, George played in seven games and averaged 0.7 points and 0.9 rebounds.

Bounds, a native of Cumberland, Md., is a two-star recruit who averaged 20 points, 10 boards and 3 blocks per game in high school.

Both George and Bounds' additions provide UCA with much needed size and length, especially with 7-0, 220-pound starting center Hayden Koval transferring to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. The Spartans made the news official about the Prosper, Texas, native in an announcement Monday.

-- Trenton Daeschner

Sports on 04/21/2020

Print Headline: State sports brief

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT