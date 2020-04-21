Trump needs to help more, governors say

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- Governors from both parties pushed back on Monday after President Donald Trump accused Democrats of playing "a very dangerous political game" by insisting there is a shortage of tests for the coronavirus.

The governors countered that the White House must do more to help states do the testing that's needed before they can ease up on stay-at-home orders.

Kansas's Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said the current federal effort "really is not good enough if we're going to be able to start to open our economy. We cannot do that safely without the tests in place."

Some states announced Monday that they would take further steps to reopen their economies as the director of the World Health Organization warned that "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump administration provided discordant messaging Monday, as Trump blasted state leaders on Twitter for being too dependent on federal government and said later that some governors just didn't understand what they had, while Vice President Mike Pence assured governors the government was working around-the-clock to help them ramp up testing.

Pence sought to soften the administration's message amid growing clamor from both parties for a national testing strategy to help secure testing swabs, chemical reagents and other crucial supplies.

"When it comes to testing, we're here to help," Pence told governors during a videoconference from the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Associated Press obtained audio of the call.

Pence said the administration sent an email to officials on Monday detailing current testing capacity by state. But Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said much of the unused lab machinery listed for his state was in federal labs that the state does not have access to. Pence agreed to open up federal labs to help states. Hogan announced Monday the state received 500,000 tests from South Korea--a "game-changing" deal that was negotiated by his wife, Yumi Hogan, who grew up outside Seoul.

"They want the states to take the lead, and we have to go out and do it ourselves, and so that's exactly what we did," Hogan said.

In his daily briefing, Trump said that some governors have "more capacity than they understand." He named Hogan and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, among leaders he said don't grasp the extent of available testing already in their states.

"The governor of Maryland could have called Mike Pence, could have saved a lot of money," Trump said. "I don't think he needed to go to South Korea. He needed to get a little knowledge -- would have been helpful."

In Kansas, which has about half the national testing rate, Kelly said part of the problem has been caused by how FEMA has gone about distributing testing material and other supplies.

In Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said his state is working with another federal agency, the Food and Drug Administration, to find a source of reagent, the chemical used to analyze test results, so it can ramp up testing. "A lot of good things are going on, but we're not there yet," DeWine said.

Democratic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said his state received 5,000 nasal swabs on Monday from FEMA -- evidence the federal government is listening. But he added: "It doesn't get us far enough."

In New York, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the states should take the lead on testing but it's up to the federal government to help sort out supply chain issues facing testing manufacturers.

"What the states will run into is when you talk to those labs ... they buy machines and equipment from national manufacturers," said Cuomo, who is expected to meet with Trump at the White House Tuesday. "And those labs can only run as many tests as the national manufacturers provide them chemicals, reagents and lab kits."

Pennsylvania's Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said, "We need the reagents, we need the test kits and I think that's the sort of general cry from other states."

Public health experts say the country needs to dramatically increase its testing infrastructure if it is going to safely roll back restrictions and reopen businesses without risking a major spike in infections.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-diseases expert, told ABC's Good Morning America Monday that the country is currently running about 1.5 million to 2 million tests per week. But, "we really need to get up to, at least, you know, maybe two times that, three times that."

The death toll in the U.S. stood at more than 42,000 -- the highest in the world -- with over 780,000 confirmed infections, by Johns Hopkins University's count. The true figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of limited testing and difficulties in counting the dead.

The White House said the Pentagon is finalizing negotiations with a Maine medical company to ramp up production of nasal swabs under the Defense Production Act. An Ohio manufacturer of cotton swabs has also agreed to convert its facilities to allow for 10 million testing swabs per month.

U.K. STRUGGLES

In Britain, health care workers lacking personal protective equipment have been told to decide for themselves whether it is safe to treat patients suffering from coronavirus amid widespread shortages of gowns, aprons and masks.

"People have to make their decisions based on whether they're in a risky situation or not," Angela McLean, the British government's deputy chief scientific adviser, said when asked whether doctors and nurses should be allowed to refuse to work if they don't have the right protective gear. "It's very difficult to give local advice in a local circumstance."

The U.K. is struggling to acquire enough protective gear for its front-line staff amid a global surge in demand, prompting criticisms that is failing to protect them adequately. Last week, the government advised medics to reuse gowns, something the Royal College of Physicians warned would "cause consternation" among health care workers.

Health care workers worldwide have reported similar shortages, but the frustration is heightened in Britain because of the revered position held by the National Health Service, which has provided medical care for free since 1948. Physicians complain that government action does not seem to match the rhetoric of politicians who laud National Health Service doctors and nurses for risking their lives to treat the sick. The failure of a shipment of some 400,000 surgical gowns to arrive as promised over the weekend was only the latest disappointment.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the country distributed 12 million pieces of protective equipment Sunday, and Monday received 140,000 gowns from Burma.

PLANS FOR REOPENING

In the U.S., some states rolled out reopening plans Monday, despite nationwide concerns there is not enough testing yet to keep the coronavirus from rebounding.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors were among businesses in his state that could reopen Friday, as long as owners followed strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements.

The governor said a decline in emergency room visits by people with flu-like symptoms indicated that infections were going down. But he also acknowledged that Georgia had lagged in covid-19 testing and announced new initiatives to ramp it up.

Texas on Monday began a week of slow reopenings, starting off with state parks, while officials said that later in the week, stores would be allowed to offer curbside service. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that businesses across most of the state would begin reopening as early as next week, although the order did not cover counties with the largest cities, including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. Both states are led by Republicans.

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that he would allow hospitals to begin performing elective procedures if the facilities met an unspecified set of criteria, while Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Monday that he would let his statewide stay-at-home order expire next week as long as strict social distancing and other individual protective measures continued.

Boeing said Monday that it was putting about 27,000 people back to work this week building passenger jets at its Seattle-area plants, with virus-slowing precautions in place, including face masks and staggered shifts. Doosan Bobcat, a farm equipment-maker and North Dakota's largest manufacturer, announced the return of about 2,200 workers at three factories around the state.

Businesses that start operating again in the U.S. are likely to engender good will with the Trump administration at a time when it is doling out billions in relief to companies. But the reopenings being announced are a drop in the bucket compared with the more than 22 million Americans thrown out of work by the crisis.

Elsewhere around the world, step-by-step reopenings were underway in Europe, where the crisis has begun to ebb in places such as Italy, Spain and Germany. Parts of the continent are perhaps weeks ahead of the U.S. on the infection curve of the virus, which has killed over 170,000 people worldwide, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

'WORST IS YET AHEAD'

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Monday that he believes the pandemic could get worse, reviving the alarm just as many countries ease restrictive measures aimed at reducing its spread.

"Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us," Tedros told reporters from WHO headquarters in Geneva. "Let's prevent this tragedy. It's a virus that many people still don't understand."

Tedros and his agency have been on the defensive after Trump last week ordered a halt to U.S. funding for the agency, alleging that it botched the early response to the outbreak.

Among other things, Trump insisted WHO had failed to adequately share "in a timely and transparent" way information about the outbreak after it broke out in China late last year.

Tedros said: "There is no secret in WHO because keeping things confidential or secret is dangerous. It's a health issue."

"This virus is dangerous. It exploits cracks between us when we have differences," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Suderman, John Hanna, Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Gene Johnson, Mike Corder, Danica Kirka, Aamer Madhani, Kevin Freking, Marina Villeneuve, Marc Levy, Brian Witte, Amy Beth Hanson and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Joe Mayes of Bloomberg News.

