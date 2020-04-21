University of Arkansas to offer course on covid-19 pandemic; sessions open to all who register

FAYETTEVILLE--A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville honors course on the covid-19 pandemic will begin May 11 and be open to all who register to sit in on the virtual sessions.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on May 22, the last day of the class, will discuss the state's response to the covid-19 outbreak.

“We are going to be talking about COVID-19 for a long time, and the leadership at the [UA] Honors College is right to start the thoughtful discussion now,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “The pandemic is a historic event. No area of life has escaped its touch."

The course, over two weeks, will have medical professionals and UA faculty members from various disciplines discuss public health, supply chain management and economic effects of the pandemic, among other topics.

Honors students at UA and also students enrolled in honors programs at other colleges in the state may take the course for one hour of credit.

Anyone interested in auditing the course must register at honors@uark.edu. There is no fee. Recordings of 90-minute class sessions, to be held daily Monday through Saturday, will be posted online to the website for the UA Honors College and be accessible to the public, spokeswoman Kendall Curlee said.

Medical experts participating are set to include Dr. Mark Thomas and Dr. James Newton with Washington Regional Medical System. Thomas is a vice president and medical director for the health care organization's unit on care for patients moving from the hospital to the community, and Newton is an infectious disease specialist.