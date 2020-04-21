WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update; official case tally rises by 48

Dr. Nate Smith (left), Secretary of Health, gives the new numbers of covid-19 cases as Gov. Asa Hutchinson looks on during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)
The official count of positive coronavirus cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health has increased by 48.
The agency reported 1,971 confirmed cases Tuesday morning. The number of deaths remained unchanged since Monday, at 42.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials, will provide an update on the state’s covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pgc8-9H1oL8]
