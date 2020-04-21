Young activists keep climate goals in sight

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020 file photo, climate activist Luisa Neubauer speaks at a demonstration outside the Olympic Hall during the ongoing Siemens annual shareholders' meeting in Munich, Germany. Protesters outside the venue demonstrated against the company's decision to stand by a contract linked to a coal mine in Australia. Sign in the foreground reads "Australia burns" in German. The 23-year old, based in Berlin, and others started the “Fridays for Future” climate protests in Germany after “we as one of the richest economies worldwide were intending to miss our climate targets due to a lack of political will,” she said. “That to me seemed rather unacceptable.” She said decision-makers and all generations need to work together on common-sense solutions. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)

Young climate activists who galvanized their movement in 2019 with school strikes and global marches last September are not letting a spreading coronavirus stop them. They are organizing in place, from the United States to Ecuador, Uganda, India and beyond.

And while some fear they've lost some momentum in the pandemic, they are determined to keep pushing -- and for now, to use technology to their advantage.

Unable to gather en masse as they'd planned this Earth Day, these activists are planning livestreams and webinars to keep the issue of climate front and center on the world stage and in the U.S. presidential race.

One event, Earth Day Live, is being organized by a coalition of youth-led climate groups, including Zero Hour. As is the case with many other young climate activists, she got involved in the movement taking aim at the fossil fuel industry well before Sweden's Greta Thunberg became a global household name.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK8HHgZ2tWc]

Online organizing is not as easy in some countries. In Uganda, activist Mulindwa Moses says only about a third of the population has Wi-Fi. Also under lockdown, the 23-year-old graduate student is waiting for his chance to return to planting trees and speaking to his nation's youth in person.

Like the original founders of Earth Day, he is among those who were first inspired by local issues -- which they came to connect with global climate change.

Last year, he began a campaign to encourage citizens to plant "two trees a week" and regrow forests to combat deforestation and mudslides exacerbated by changing weather patterns.

In Ecuador, 18-year-old Helena Gualinga also has had to pause her world travels.

Born in Ecuador's indigenous Kichwa-speaking Sarayaku community -- home to about 1,200 people in the Amazon -- she says she learned from the example of her parents and her elders how to speak up for the rights of her people. Their fight has been against a government that they believe has given their land too freely to mining and oil companies.

"The energy I remember from my elders growing up" -- at community meetings she attended with her parents when she was small -- "was that my community was always very worried," she said.

Now, she added, "I know I have a voice."

Moses plans to run for his country's parliament next year. "I want to fight to change the system from the inside," he said.

Tia Nelson, daughter of the late Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, founder of Earth Day, said her father would appreciate the determination of this generation, as he did the young people who made the first Earth Day in 1970 a great success.

Though the senator went to Washington in 1963, and won support from President John F. Kennedy, his daughter said it took several years to find backing for many of his environmental causes. He came up with the idea of Earth Day, first envisioned as a nationwide "teach-in," after reading a magazine article about college students' impact on U.S. involvement in Vietnam.

Later that same year, the Environmental Protection Agency was born.

"The climate youth movement today is having a significant and important impact in doing exactly what my father had hoped on the first Earth Day -- that he would get a public demonstration sufficiently robust to shake the political establishment out of their lethargy," Tia Nelson said. "The youth movement 50 years ago did that. The youth movement today around climate change is doing the same thing."

A Section on 04/21/2020