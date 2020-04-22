Sections
2 suspects arrested in 2 slayings in LR

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:24 a.m.

Little Rock police announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting Saturday of a woman and the wounding of a man.

Police also announced the arrest of a suspect in a March slaying.

U.S. Marshals arrested Anthony Thomas Jr. in the death of Kiero Turner, 33. Her body was found inside a car near 2901 S. Monroe St. Thomas also is accused of shooting Ricky Turner, 35, who was found several blocks away.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Turner was in stable condition on Tuesday.

Thomas was taken to the Pulaski County jail with no bail set. He is charged with felony capital murder and felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder.

Keith Farr Jr., 41, was arrested in the March 27 shooting of Jeremy Bonds, 31, according to Barnes.

Farr was taken to Pulaski County jail where he is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Bonds was found dead inside a South Gaines Street residence. Farr, a resident of the home, surrendered at the 12th Street police station and reportedly admitted he had a gun.

Metro on 04/22/2020

Print Headline: 2 suspects arrested in 2 slayings in LR

