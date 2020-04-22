8 students, 7 teachers to receive Stephens Award

Eight Little Rock high school seniors and seven teachers are recipients of the 2020 Stephens Award.

This year the program will provide $5,000 scholarships to outstanding students and $5,700 cash awards to selected instructors.

The scholarships and awards are provided by The City Education Trust. Jackson T. Stephens and W.R. "Witt" Stephens formed the trust in 1985 with proceeds from the sale of the Stephens' interest in Riverside Cable Television Co.

Student winners are:

• Jacquelynn Horsey, Pulaski Academy, daughter of Sally and Roy Horsey.

• Kelvin Kang, Central High School, son of Ping Kang and Shenyang Li.

• Anne Li, Central High School, daughter of Hui Zhang and Xuyang Li.

• Joshua Nguyen, Catholic High School, son of Angela and Duong Nguyen.

• Mohammad Raja, Parkview Magnet High School, son of Saima Raja.

• Sarah Ware, Episcopal Collegiate School, daughter of Marlene and David Ware.

• Rachel Zhang, Central High School, daughter of Xiaomin Zhang and Ying Zhong.

• Taylor Zhang, Central High School, daughter of Xiaomin Zhang and Ying Zhong.

Teacher recipients of the award are:

• Heather Benton, Episcopal Collegiate School, chairman of Upper School math department.

• Simon Gooch, Episcopal Collegiate School, Upper School English teacher, assistant soccer coach.

• Bruce Hall, Episcopal Collegiate School, Upper School history teacher.

• Rachel McLemore, Mount St. Mary Academy, social studies teacher.

• Samuel Meredith, McClellan High School, music teacher.

• Ruth Pineda, Mount St. Mary Academy, Spanish teacher.

• Ritu Shekhawat, McClellan High School, science teacher.

Metro on 04/22/2020