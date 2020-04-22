Air Force captain arrested at Little Rock base, charged with rape

Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Ryan Lonie, 27, into custody on a rape charge just before noon on Wednesday, according to a Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Lonie, a captain in the United States Air Force according to sheriff’s office spokesman David Bufford, was arrested at the Little Rock Air Force Base without incident, according to the post, and booked into the Lonoke County jail at 11:30 a.m.

The case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, the post said.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Arkansas State Police Crimes against Children Division and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations in the investigation.