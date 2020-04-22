Arkansas Arts Center moves upcoming Delta Exhibition online amid pandemic

In what it calls a "creative reimagining" in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Arkansas Arts Center announced that its upcoming 62nd Annual Delta Exhibition will be hosted in a digital format.

The exhibition will be available for online viewing beginning June 19.

The Arts Center, like many other entities reliant on monetary contributions, has struggled financially during the covid-19 crisis. Earlier this month, the Arts Center furloughed more than one-third of its full-time staff through the middle of May.

The latest circumstances have resulted in the Delta Exhibition being presented in a way it never has before since its founding in 1958.

Maria Davison, a spokeswoman for the Arts Center, said the exhibition is now part of the center's new digital engagement initiative called "Arkansas Arts Center Amplified." She said that the new format provides "increased accessibility to an exhibition that represents the entire Mississippi Delta region."

The Delta Exhibition is the second major Arts Center event to move to a digital format. Last week, it was announced that the Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition, scheduled for May 9 through August 2, will also be presented online.

The Delta Exhibition is one of the longest-running juried art exhibitions in the area. Executive Director Victoria Ramirez called it "an integral piece of the Arkansas Arts Center's legacy."

She also called the new digital approach an "innovative solution," one that is vital at a time when so many people are practicing social distancing.

Originally, the plans were to have the exhibition split among the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock and the Thea Foundation and Argenta Gallery in downtown North Little Rock. Those locations, as well as the ACANSA Arts Gallery in North Little Rock, maintained their partnerships with the Arts Center for the Delta Exhibit, according to a media release.

Instead of visiting those locations, people will be able to view the exhibits online.

Swannee Bennett, director and chief curator for the Historic Arkansas Museum, said she was "delighted" to work with the Arts Center to "elevate" the work of some the region's most-talented artists.

In spite of all the adjustments, the Arts Center has still suffered significant financial difficulties. Those issues have resulted in not only furloughs for its full-time staff, but also the cancellation of its spring art school semester.

Cuts to the Art Center's annual operating budget haven't affected plans to makeover the museum's headquarters, a $128 million project at the MacArthur Park site.

Additionally, Ramirez said earlier this month that the nonprofit Arkansas Arts Center Foundation's support to the museum has not been cut. The foundation controls an endowment from which it issues about $2.4 million a year in grants to the museum.

