Arkansas man accused of shooting woman in face

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:33 p.m.
A Trumann man was arrested Wednesday on a count of attempted first-degree murder after a woman was shot in the face.

Denarius Chandler, 27, also faces charges of aggravated residential burglary and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a news release.

Police responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of Speedway Street after a woman called 911 asking for help and dispatchers heard a gunshot, according to a news release.

Officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her face and began to render aid, the release states.

Police said Chandler was found and arrested around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

