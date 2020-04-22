Assistant chief files suit against Little Rock Police Department head

Assistant Little Rock Police Chief Hayward Finks, a 30-year-plus member of the force, is suing the city and Chief Keith Humphrey, accusing the city’s top cop of subjecting him to a “campaign of retaliation” and intimidation for denouncing the internal investigation into the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire as ”rushed.”

In the nine-page suit filed Wednesday, Finks, 50, says that Humphrey launched his vendetta the day after Finks told the Civil Service Commission in July that police rushed the investigation under pressure from Mayor Frank Scott Jr. The suit states that Finks believes Scott has no knowledge of how Humphrey has treated him, and the mayor is not a defendant.

Finks was testifying at a commission hearing regarding Humphrey’s decision to fire Office Charles Starks for violating department protocols leading up to Starks’ fatal confrontation with Blackshire, 30, in February 2019.

The commission subsequently upheld Humphrey’s decision to fire Starks, although the officer was later reinstated by court order following an appeal to Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Finks’ lawsuit, filed before Judge Tim Fox, the same judge who overturned Starks’ firing, claims that Humphrey’s efforts at retaliation also have targeted Finks’ brother, police Sgt. Duane Finks, and a friend, Sgt. Reginald Parks, both of whom have joined in the lawsuit. Both have been demoted by the chief via text message for no reason, the suit states.

The officers, represented by attorney Chris Burks and Degen Clow of the WH Law firm of North Little Rock, accuse Humphrey of committing criminal witness retaliation, violating the officers’ civil rights and the state’s Whistleblower Act.