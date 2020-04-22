Ballet Arkansas to open '20-21 season with multimedia 'Jekyll & Hyde'

Ballet Arkansas company member Isabelle Urben poses in the costume of the Sugar Plum Fairy to promote the ballet's Nutcracker Spectacular in December. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Melissa Dooley Photography)

Ballet Arkansas is planning to open its 2020-21 season Oct. 15-18 with the world premiere of "Jekyll & Hyde", a multimedia production designed in collaboration with the creative team at Cranford Co., at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock.

The rest of the lineup:

• Dec.10-13, "Nutcracker" Spectacular, Robinson Center Performance Hall, Little Rock; “Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea,” Dec. 13

• Feb. 25-28: "Coppelia," Leo Delibes' storybook ballet, UA-PTC CHARTS Theater

• April 23-25, 2021: "Extremes," UA-PTC CHARTS Theater, works by choreographers Alice Flock, Florian Lochner, Gerald Arpino and George Balanchine and also encompassing the repertory from the 2019-20 season finale, "Master/Works," which the ballet company had to cancel due to the covid-19 crisis.

Also on the schedule for this fall: "The White Room," in an interactive performance format in which “audiences experience the production from the inside as it's happening and play a role in its outcome,” according to a news release, taking place in “a series of unique undisclosed locations.”

Season subscription information will be available this summer at balletarkansas.org/tickets.