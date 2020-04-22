Baltimore argues sky surveillance

Lawyers for the Baltimore Police Department told a federal judge on Tuesday that plans for camera-equipped planes to conduct aerial surveillance of the city should proceed, saying the crime-fighting tactic is constitutional despite the objections of civil liberties advocates.

The comments from the city’s lawyers came in a preliminary injunction hearing involving a recent lawsuit filed by a grassroots think tank and two activists who argued that the surveillance pilot program violates people’s First and Fourth Amendment rights.

At least one aircraft was expected to begin flights this month, but the department agreed to hold off until the court rules.

The lawyers for police said the city’s high-flying surveillance plan will provide law enforcement with another tool to tackle the city’s longstanding violent crime, which even the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been unable to reduce.

“Violent crime continues in Baltimore. We would have expected it to go way down given the orders that we are all living under, and that has not happened,” said Dana Moore, acting city solicitor.

Under the six-month pilot program, up to three planes will collect images of the city at a rate of one per second to help investigate murders, nonfatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings. Weather permitting, Moore said, the aircraft will fly up to 12 hours a day.

About 90 percent of the city is expected to be covered by the technology. Analysts will then use those images as well as data from city-operated street-level cameras, license plate readers and a gunshot detection system to identify crime suspects and their associates.

A Section on 04/22/2020