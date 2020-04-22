Buses turn away barefaced riders

The public transit agency for central Arkansas this week instituted a requirement that all bus passengers wear face coverings before boarding, the latest in a series of moves to maintain its service while seeking to protect the health of workers and patrons.

Charles Frazier, Rock Region Metro's executive director, said the agency's vehicles continue to transport workers to hospitals and grocery stores, patients to lifesaving dialysis treatments, and students and families to food distribution sites during the coronavirus pandemic. But to keep service going, the agency needs to ensure the health of its front-line workers, particularly bus drivers, Frazier said Tuesday in a briefing to the Little Rock Board of Directors.

"We must keep them healthy and covid-free or we're not going to be able to provide the service," he said. "We've been taking every single precaution possible."

Riders don't necessarily have to have masks -- any covering for the nose and mouth will do, Rock Region officials said Tuesday. That could be a bandana, a spare T-shirt, a cloth napkin, a handkerchief or any piece of fabric.

Since the policy went into effect Monday, Frazier said a small number of potential riders were turned away for over bare faces.

Ridership has dropped and the agency now generates about 5,000 passenger trips daily. On Monday, 36 people were turned away for not having masks; on Tuesday 17 were.

Frazier said drivers, who are wearing masks, also were provided with a supply of masks to hand out to passengers, but that will last only about two weeks.

"I don't think we can sustain handing out masks for the duration. We need people to be responsible," he said. "But we do have that now for the next two weeks."

Frazier added that the policy had gotten some resistance from riders.

"Frankly, some of the people that we encounter, they don't want to put on a mask, they won't take a mask from us," he said. "They're just questioning the need for a mask."

The transit agency has been making adjustments to its procedures to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since last month. The first case of covid-19 in Arkansas was announced March 11.

In March, the agency began limiting passenger loads to 10 or fewer per bus and encouraged riders to limit bus use to essential trips only.

It also suspended its streetcar service, which it categorized as nonessential. It also suspended some regular routes to shift buses to busier ones. The move increased service frequency on high-ridership routes and served to decrease the number of people on buses at any one time.

On April 1, Rock Region began requiring bus riders to board and alight from the rear door to help protect its drivers from the virus.

The agency also eliminated fares during the pandemic. Because of that, Rock Region is losing about $5,000 in daily fare revenue, a loss that has been mitigated by a $15 million grant under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Ward 2 City Director Ken Richardson, who represents the 12th Street area as well as a portion of southwest Little Rock, said he'd gotten complaints from constituents about the new rules. He said he worried the rules could prevent people who rely on public transit from using it, and that information about it hadn't yet reached the community.

Frazier said the agency had used the buses' intercom systems to let people know about the policy and had been recommending that people wear masks for the past two weeks. The agency also has used social media and put up posters at places where riders come and go from, including Jericho Way Day Resource Center and the Little Rock Compassion Center.

The requirement to wear a mask is a measure that has been adopted by other transit agencies around the nation, including the Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York City, which operates the world's largest transit system. It adopted the requirement last week.

So far, no bus drivers have tested positive for the virus, Rock Region spokeswoman Becca Green said. But the drivers were among the people pushing for the policy.

Frazier said employees are concerned by the nearly 100 deaths of transit workers across the United States. That statistic is found in a Guardian US investigation published Monday.

Information for this article was contributed by Noel Oman of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 04/22/2020