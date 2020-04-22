FORT SMITH -- The Board of Directors unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday night authorizing the appropriation of funds from an insurance settlement for the sanitation department.
Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman wrote in a memo that an accident involving a bulldozer took place on March 9. The bulldozer has already been repaired and put back in service.
The $3,725 insurance check from the Arkansas Municipal League Municipal Vehicle Program needed to be reallocated to the sanitation department, landfill division, equipment maintenance account.
State Desk on 04/22/2020
Print Headline: Check sent to sanitation department
