Check sent to sanitation department

FORT SMITH -- The Board of Directors unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday night authorizing the appropriation of funds from an insurance settlement for the sanitation department.

Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman wrote in a memo that an accident involving a bulldozer took place on March 9. The bulldozer has already been repaired and put back in service.

The $3,725 insurance check from the Arkansas Municipal League Municipal Vehicle Program needed to be reallocated to the sanitation department, landfill division, equipment maintenance account.

State Desk on 04/22/2020