Marriage Licenses

Latonya Hayes, 28, and Thessalonia Christian, 27, both of Hornlake, Miss.

Amber Winberry, 28, and Christopher Rossiter, 33, both of Jacksonville.

Petra Sisperova, 27, and Brandon Shelton, 30, both of Little Rock.

Ron Wilkerson, 39, of North Little Rock and Sara James, 40, of Benton.

Matthew Johninson, 38, and Kayla Johnson, 29, both of Little Rock.

Steven Colley, 35, and Agniszka Stasko, 34, both of Little Rock.

Justin Pabian, 41, and Jennifer Garner, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Quiana Nash, 28, and Eric Mills, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Gloria Roman, 20, of Alexander and Luis Gutierrez, 22, of Little Rock.

Charlene Riggs, 35, of Little Rock and Bobby Rogers, Jr., of Maumelle.

Arthur Lewis, 26, and Sarina Dillard, 27, both of Little Rock.

Dominique Covington, 28, and Javon Wallace, 27, both of Afton, Okla.

Divorces

FILED

20-1311 Pamela Sisk v. Emmerson Sisk.

20-1315 Jennifer Bailey v. Joshua Bailey.

20-1316 Andrea Brown v. Brandon Brown.

20-1317 Ray White, Sr. v. Felicia Hatch.

20-1320 Jennifer Snitker v. Chandler Snitker.

20-1321 Shannon Fuller v. Eric Fuller.

GRANTED

19-2748 Tammy Deitert v. David Deitert.

19-2844 Pamela Panasiuk v. James Panasiuk.

20-176 Melissa Stone v. Clayborne Stone.

20-891 Terrah West v. Brandon West.

20-953 Ben Weisbecker v. Greggielyn Weisbecker.

Metro on 04/22/2020