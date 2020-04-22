Day camp opens for hospital workers' kids

The Little Rock School District in partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences this week opened a day camp for children of the hospital's employees, particularly to children whose parents provide direct patient care.

Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore said Tuesday that 40 children attended the first day of the camp Monday and about 70 were present Tuesday.

"At the end of the day, the young people -- the kids -- were coming out and saying, 'I had a good time. It was great,'" Poore said Tuesday about the first day.

"I think a part of it is that they are glad to be around some other kids. I think that some of the kids are glad to be in rooms with technology -- Wi-Fi access. And then I think a third thing is that our teachers and paraprofessionals are doing a fantastic job. It's really the parapros that are in the classrooms all day. I give them a tremendous amount of credit."

In all, about 142 children ages 5-12 are registered for the program that includes an academic element and is housed at the Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle schools.

Staffing includes some 60 paraprofessionals who supervise the children, and there is a nurse on-site at all times. There were two Little Rock district teachers on-site Monday and five teachers Tuesday, as well as program supervisors, food service and security staff personnel.

The 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily program that requires two shifts of staffing could continue into July, if needed, Poore has said.

Additionally, the Little Rock School District is in talks with the Arkansas Heart Hospital about providing a similar day camp, starting as soon as next week, at Terry Elementary for the children of employees at that hospital.

The day camps, which are provided at no cost to the families or the hospital, come in the midst of statewide efforts to slow the spread of the contagious and potentially fatal covid-19 virus.

All public school buildings in the state have been closed to on-site instruction of students since mid-March and will stay that way for the remainder of the school year as directed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Students are to do their lessons while they are away from traditional in-school programs in consultation with their teachers by phone, email or the use of other technology.

