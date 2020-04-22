Dried-up donations imperil big cats from Tiger King site

Thirty-nine of the big cats featured in the runaway Netflix hit, Tiger King, now roam the rolling Colorado prairie, stalking one another in the cattail reeds, swimming in deep pools and stretching to scratch cottonwood trunks.

Yet even as they are free from the cages at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, founded by the now-imprisoned Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, the carnivores face a new struggle -- the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary near Keenesburg, Colo. -- which relocated Fireball, Pearl, Enzo and 36 other cats two years ago to sprawling enclosures on its 789 acres -- is experiencing a simultaneous drop in food and financial donations caused by panic buying and soaring unemployment.

"We had trucks come in with only 15% of what they would normally have," said Pat Craig, who founded the sanctuary in 1980 and made it into one of the world's largest nonprofit exotic animal refuges.

"We had to buy food to make sure we didn't deplete our reserves," he added. "We already spent quite a bit of money -- $200,000, maybe more."

The unplanned outlay replaced meat, fruit and vegetable donations from big box stores, which plummeted 80% in March. It coincided with the disappearance of income typically generated by tens of thousands of visitors each year. The sanctuary is closed because of stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of the virus.

Some 550 critters, including lions, grizzly bears, wolves and bald eagles, live at the facility about 36 miles northeast of Denver and at a second 9,684-acre location in southern Colorado. Feeding them is no small task.

The animals consume as much as a small city -- up to 80,000 pounds of food a week, including roasts, raw eggs, blueberries and cucumbers. The facility relies on $700,000 in donated groceries a month to feed its charges, Craig said.

In November 2017, Craig worked with the PETA Foundation to relocate 19 tigers from the facility featured in Tiger King to his Colorado refuge. The cats had been shipped to Oklahoma in a cattle truck in the middle of summer by a Florida zoo in violation of a court order.

"Myself and several colleagues, and Pat and his team, arrived at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park with armed security based on threats of violence Joe [Maldonado-Passage] made against PETA and the Wild Animal Sanctuary in the past," said Brittany Peet, PETA's director of captive animal law enforcement.

Maldonado-Passage is now serving a 22-year federal prison sentence for murder-for-hire and wildlife violations, including the killing of five tigers.

But the tigers' plight is only touched on in Tiger King, which focuses mostly on the bizarre battle between Maldonado-Passage and his nemesis, animal rights activist and big cat sanctuary owner Carole Baskin.

"With its mullets, maulings and murder-for-hire intrigue, Tiger King and Joe Exotic have taken the streaming world by storm," Nielsen Media Research said in a statement, estimating that more than 34 million U.S. viewers watched the series in the 10 days after its release.

Craig, other sanctuary owners and conservationists say they hope to steer the conversation away from the show's histrionic humans to the tigers taken from their mothers when just hours or days old.

Animal protection advocates support a bipartisan bill that would outlaw most private ownership of big cats and ban public contact with such animals.

Known as the Big Cat Public Safety Act, it has languished in Congress in previous sessions. But the directors of Tiger King say the series is generating momentum for the bill, which they support, and some lawmakers have echoed that.

A Section on 04/22/2020