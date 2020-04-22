Getting it straight

Numerous covid-19 testing and screening sites are listed on a map on the state Department of Health's website, but the list is not comprehensive, a department spokeswoman said Tuesday. "The map shows the locations that we are aware of," said Meg Mirivel, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Health. She added that "it is likely there are sites we are not aware of." Those include the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, South Arkansas Medical Associates in El Dorado and the Little River Memorial Hospital in Ashdown. All are screening and testing for the covid-19 virus. Coverage in Tuesday's edition about testing didn't include those locations.
