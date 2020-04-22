• Ryan Krivoy, the manager of a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., restaurant whose decision to replace a wooden patio deck turned into a stroke of luck for a New York couple when workers found a man's wedding ring, then used social media to find the couple and return the band three years after it disappeared.

• Marvin Smith Jr., 51, of Hamburg, La., faces an arson charge after becoming angry with his mother and setting her shed on fire because he didn't receive a federal stimulus check amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state fire marshal's office said.

• Lam Wing-kee, founder of a Hong Kong bookshop that specializes in texts critical of China's Communist Party leaders and who is opening a second shop in Taiwan, was attacked by a masked man who threw red paint on him as he sat alone in a Taipei coffee shop.

• Robert Goforth, 44, a Republican state lawmaker in Kentucky who ran for governor last year, was arrested after a woman accused him of choking her with an ethernet cable and trying to "hogtie" her during a domestic dispute.

• Chase Milner, 19, of Webb City, Mo., is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the first-degree assault of a Jasper County jail deputy, whom he knocked unconscious when the deputy tried to get Milner to put on a suicide prevention uniform, prosecutors said.

• Steven Tranh Tran, 19, accused in the fatal shooting of two men in Lawrenceville, Ga., 10 days after he was released from jail on drug possession counts, was charged with murder in what police described as drug-related slayings.

• Emilie Talermo, 31, of San Francisco, who four months ago hired a plane to fly a banner seeking information about her stolen dog, was reunited with her blue-eyed mini Australian shepherd after someone dropped the micro-chipped dog off at an animal shelter 370 miles away.

• Joey Joffrion, accused of running into and injuring an Ascension Parish, La., deputy who was investigating a burglar alarm when he noticed Joffrion driving an ATV recklessly in the neighborhood, faces attempted murder and other charges, deputies said.

• Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, 29, a former London rapper who stopped making music not long after his father was charged in the bombings of two U.S. embassies, was arrested in Spain on suspicion of joining Islamic State fighters in Syria, authorities said.

