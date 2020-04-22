IN THEIR WORDS Kally Stout

NAME Kally Stout

SCHOOL Farmington High School

PARENTS Jason Stout and Brandi and Jay Moore

SIBLINGS Keely and Hayden Stout and JJ Moore

SPORTS YOU PLAY Volleyball and softball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Grace Boatright hitting a walk off that sent us to the state championship game last year. We were down to two outs, and I was on first, and when she hit it, I knew it was gone so I just turned and watched it fly.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Attend the University of Central Arkansas and become an Occupational Therapist.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST 70's/80's Country

FAVORITE FOOD Blackberry cobbler.

FAVORITE TV SHOW Gossip Girl

FAVORITE MOVIE Coal Miner's Daughter

TWITTER HANDLE @kallystout

ROLE MODELS Loretta Lynn

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Osnes

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT:

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS Hopefully married, and moved back closer to home. I hope to have graduated with a doctorate degree in occupational therapy, and have a job lined up for me.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU It has taken so many of the last's that a senior looks forward to. It has taken away my senior season for softball, and taken away the last final chance we had to win a state championship.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I'm gonna miss the relationships and bonds that were formed over the past four years. I'm gonna miss my teammates and coaches more than anything. I'm gonna miss that feeling of the beginning of each game, each at bat and the feeling of beating your rivals.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

