Police Beat

LR man found with

stolen credit cards

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of using a stolen credit card and debit card to purchase gift cards in multiple transactions, according to an arrest report.

A complainant reported the transactions on the two cards at a gas station on 8724 Col. Glenn Rd., the report said.

Police were able to track the transactions and the vehicle associated with the transactions to find Rashuan Gantt, 34, in a vehicle at West 15th and Jones streets, according to the report.

Gantt had both cards on him, as well as gift cards purchased with the credit and debit cards, the report said.

Gantt was arrested at 6:30 p.m. and taken to Pulaski County jail where he was not on the roster Tuesday night. Gantt was charged with two felony counts of theft of property and misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit card.

Suspect arrested

in man's stabbing

Little Rock police arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a man on Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Joseph Stephens, 58, stabbed a victim several times after a verbal altercation, resulting in a punctured lung, the report said.

Stephens was seen during the altercation by a witness and on video, according to the report.

Officers arrested Stephens at 3000 Springer Blvd. just before 4 p.m. and charged with felony battery. He was taken to Pulaski County jail. No bail had been set, according to the inmate roster..

Metro on 04/22/2020