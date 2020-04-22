LR School Board zones awaiting OK

A proposed Little Rock School Board election-zone plan is awaiting final action by the Pulaski County Election Commission in advance of a Nov. 3 election to fill nine seats on a newly re-established board.

Bryan Poe, the county's election coordinator, said Tuesday that the three-member commission will likely act on the proposed election zone map when it next meets. That is session is yet to be scheduled but is expected to be within the first two weeks of May if an in-person meeting can be held safely and within any parameters set by state and local officials at that time for public meetings, he said.

The Little Rock School District has been operating without an elected school board since January 2015 when the state Board of Education took control of the district because six of then 48 schools were classified as academically distressed for chronically low student test scores.

The state board late last year voted to return the district -- with limitations -- to the governance of a nine-member elected board. In anticipation of an upcoming election, Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key called for the new school board election zones. In consultation with the district's Community Advisory Board, Key approved those new zone boundary lines in February.

That cleared the path for the zone map to be submitted for review and a vote by the county election commission.

At least two people have publicized their plans to file as candidates for election to the School Board during the July 27-August 3 candidate filing period.

Ali Roland, a lawyer and mother of two young children, said last month that she would run from the zone encompassing the north central part of the city, which is the new Zone 5. Noland has been a leader in efforts to win local control back for the district over the past year.

"I plan to use my campaign to get people involved in our schools. I want families to feel a sense of pride about being a part of the Little Rock School District, Noland said in a recent news release about her candidacy. "I think the people of Little Rock are ready to support our public schools; they just need leaders who can capture the community's current energy and use it to build sustainable community engagement going forward."

Greg Adams, program coordinator for the Center for Good Mourning and Staff Bereavement Support, said Tuesday that he will run for the board from the district's newly designated Zone 8 that takes in a part of northwest Little Rock.

"I am the parent of two LRSD graduates, a community volunteer and leader for over 30 years, an LRSD volunteer since 1994, and a former LRSD Board member (2010-2015) serving as Board president 2013-2015. Following the state takeover, I served as co-chair for the LRSD Civic Advisory Committee," he said in a social media post. "I want to do my part to help the LRSD community take full advantage of the potential of this moment, so I am running for the LRSD Board for Zone 8."

Metro on 04/22/2020