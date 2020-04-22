The Nation in Brief

Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church, walks to his church bus Tuesday as he leaves the East Baton Rouge Parish jail after posting bond. (AP/Gerald Herbert)

Pastor charged in assault of protester

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana authorities arrested a pastor on an assault charge Tuesday after he admitted that he drove his church bus toward a man who was protesting his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police in Central, a suburb of Baton Rouge, said on a posting on their Facebook page that Tony Spell, the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, surrendered to the department and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing. Officials said Spell also had outstanding traffic tickets.

Spell was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish lockup, where about 70 of his parishioners arrived in church buses to show support. Spell eventually walked out of the jail to applause from his supporters, after his wife entered the jail with a handful of cash. Online booking records indicate bail was set at $175.

Photo by AP

A masked woman walks in a light rain Tuesday near beds of tulips at Sherwood Gardens in Baltimore. (AP/Julio Cortez)

Trey Bennett, the protester Spell is accused of assaulting, has kept up a one-man demonstration in front of the church since Easter Sunday when he noticed hundreds of parishioners still attending services in defiance of the state's stay-at-home mandate, which bans gatherings of more than 10 people.

In a television interview Monday, Spell acknowledged driving a church bus in reverse in the direction of the sign-holding protester Sunday.

Spell already faces misdemeanor charges for holding in-person church services despite the ban on gatherings.

Mar-a-Lago club laying of 153 workers

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida is temporarily laying off 153 workers because of the coronavirus, according to a notice posted this week on a state website.

The club's director of human resources, Janine Gill, wrote in a letter to state and local officials that Mar-a-Lago began halting business last month as a result of mandated closures issued in Palm Beach County in response to the virus's spread in south Florida.

The furloughs are temporary, but the club doesn't know when it will resume regular operations, Gill said.

None of the workers are unionized.

It isn't the only Trump resort in Florida to furlough workers.

The Trump National Doral Miami resort where Trump initially wanted to host this year's Group of Seven summit also has temporarily laid off 560 workers.

The furloughed workers at Mar-a-Lago include bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, drivers, attendants, housekeepers, servers and valet attendants.

Mar-a-Lago serves as Trump's refuge from Washington, and the president often spends his time there mixing work, business and pleasure in the company of dues-paying members.

Governor says casinos revenue deal hit

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that he reached a deal with two American Indian tribes to increase the state's share of revenue from new casinos. However, the governor remains locked in a legal dispute over gambling with 10 other tribes.

Stitt signed new 15-year gambling compacts with the Red Rock, Oklahoma-based Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Lawton-based Comanche Nation. The compacts still must be ratified by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The compacts would authorize both tribes to offer sports gambling. The state's share on sports gambling would be 1.1% of the amount wagered. Under the new compacts, the exclusivity fees paid by the tribes to the state would be between 4.5% to 6% of net revenue at existing casinos. That amount would increase to as high as 13% at new casinos the tribes build.

The new compacts specifically allow the Otoe-Missouria Tribe to build new casinos in Logan, Noble and Payne counties, while the Comanche Nation could open new facilities in Cleveland, Grady and Love counties.

Man charged in shoplifter attack dies

BARTOW, Fla. -- A former Walmart employee charged in the death of a suspected shoplifter at a Florida store has died from a heart attack, his wife said.

Judy Tomko said Monday that she and her husband, Randall Eugene Tomko, 62, were delivering newspapers in Polk County last Wednesday when he collapsed. He was hospitalized and died two days later.

A manslaughter charge was still pending against Tomko. His lawyer, Jeff Holmes, had filed a motion to dismiss the charges under the state's stand-your-ground law, but that hearing had not taken place.

Tomko and two other Walmart employees were accused of using excessive force when they tackled and restrained Kenneth Wisham, 64, outside a Lakeland Walmart in February 2016.

Wisham struggled for several minutes during the scuffle before turning quiet, investigators said. A medical examiner's report showed Wisham died of mechanical asphyxiation and suffered several broken ribs in the scuffle.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 04/22/2020