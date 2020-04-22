Mistake tied to sales-tax revenue to cost Maumelle $40,767 a month

Maumelle will be required to pay around $40,000 a month to the Department of Finance and Administration after an audit discovered a mistake related to the city's sales-tax revenue, officials said.

Shannon Vega, certified public accountant and director of the city's finance department, announced Mondy during the City Council's virtual meeting that she had been told by the state finance department that an audit and local cap rebate had resulted in a reduction of $364,200 in sales-tax revenue.

Vega said the city will repay the amount through monthly revenue reduction payments of $40,767 until the end of the year.

"We didn't do anything wrong," Vega said. "They paid into the wrong cities."

Mayor Caleb Norris said the city learned about the revenue reduction Monday afternoon.

"We are trying to find out what the look-back period on that is," Norris said during the meeting. "To see if it was due to recent increases in revenue or a longer-term issue, but either way not news we wanted to hear."

Norris said Tuesday that the Department of Finance and Administration hasn't told the city exactly what went wrong because of confidentiality concerns.

"We immediately inquired about the look-back period, but they couldn't tell us," he said. "The state tells us there was mistakes and we were overpaid. We don't know if somebody has been paying $10,000 too much or if this was a longer-term issue."

Vega said Tuesday afternoon that all she knew was that large adjustments were made to the sales-tax revenue because of the audit and the local cap rebate that kicked in sometime in March.

"The time frame is confidential, so we don't know if it was a one-year audit, a three-year audit or a seven-year audit," she said.

Vega said the state finance department told her some people were paying in money to Maumelle but the audit discovered the revenue was supposed to go to other cities.

A local sales tax is a percentage of the transaction price of a broad range of goods and services levied at the point of sale, according to the National League of Cities. The vendor collects the tax on behalf of the taxing jurisdiction.

The local sales and use tax is collected by the state and not the cities or counties, according to the state finance department. It's then distributed back to the cities and counties every month.

Businesses report to the state the cities or counties for which they have collected taxes. The state accounts for all of the funds collected and remits it back to the cities and counties.

Norris said the unknown circumstances surrounding this matter has left city officials unsure what the future holds when it comes to the city's sales-tax revenue.

"We don't know what to expect, but we do know we will be getting $40,000 less," Norris said. "We also can't forecast our sales-tax revenue because we don't know if the correction has changed the amount.

"Add the situation with covid-19 and the month of March, and you can see we are getting double whammied."

Vega said officials don't know how this will affect the city until they see the March sales-tax revenue numbers in the coming weeks.

"It's why we asked them to pay it in monthly installments throughout the year, and they agreed due to the pandemic," she said. "It's real tough in situations like this because we can never get information about sales tax. We are just told this is how much we have to pay back. "

