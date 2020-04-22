New wrestling coaches bring Perry pedigree to Rogers

Rogers Public Schools hired three head coaches, who are all connected to programs with tremendous pedigrees, on Tuesday night.

The Rogers School Board accepted the recommendations to hire Ronnie Delk as the new wrestling coach at Rogers Heritage, while Colton Looper was confirmed as his counterpart at Rogers High. Melissa Danenhauer was also hired as the new volleyball coach at Rogers Heritage, while Steve Berens was also hired as the golf coach at Heritage.

Delk and Looper have connections with the wrestling program at Perry, Okla., known as one of the most successful high school programs in the nation.

"I've been at Perry where they win year in and year out," Delk said. "I'm excited to come to a program that's been going and I can take it and build it into what I want it to be. I'm ready to take Heritage and turn it into a powerhouse."

The wrestling program at Perry High School has a rich legacy going back more than 90 years. The high school has just over 300 students but has accounted for 43 Oklahoma state championship teams, 20 dual state champion teams and 112 individual state champions and not to mention two Olympic medalists.

The 37-year-old was the head coach at Perry for eight years and served as an assistant in the storied program for four seasons. He guided Perry to eight dual state titles and five team titles. Delk, who also wrestled at Oklahoma State, spent the past year as an assistant at Bentonville High, which claimed its fourth consecutive state title this year.

Looper grew up in the small north-central Oklahoma town and was coached by Delk. He was a three-time regional champion and two-time state runner-up for the Maroons and went on to wrestle at Central Oklahoma.

The 23-year-old helped resurrect the wrestling program at Watonga, Okla. this year, which has only 185 students in the high school. There were only three wrestlers on the team a year ago, but finished with 23 this year under Looper's guidance -- including three state qualifiers and a state placer.

Initially, he had thoughts of coming to Northwest Arkansas to coach alongside Delk, Looper said. But instead the two will be adversaries.

"I'm extremely psyched," Looper said. "I've heard stories of the kids who have come through here. Coach (Ken) Simmons has done the job in the past and the kids have the kids have the love for the sport. Now, I can mix what I've done this year. I'm very excited for the opportunity."

Danenhauer, 31, has spent the past six years as a volunteer assistant at Bentonville High. The Lady Tigers have won six state titles in 13 years under then guidance of Michelle Smith. Danenhauer has been a part of two championships in her time with the Lady Tigers.

"Being under Michelle has given me the confidence and the knowledge I need," Danenhauer said. "I'm excited to put forth the things I've learned, not just volleyball knowledge but in the weight room and just seeing how she handles things. I think I've learned from one of the best coaches in the state."

Berens, 45, has served as the freshman counselor for five years at Heritage. He will be embarking on a new challenge with two sons, who are golfers. His son, Logan, will graduate, but rising freshman, Kale will be a part of the War Eagles' golf team next year.

"It's invigorating a little bit," Berens said. "We have a few coming back who are really good and then some younger ones, also. We'll have to really lean on the juniors and seniors to help get the younger kids on track."

Sports on 04/22/2020