100 years ago

April 22, 1920

BATESVILLE -- Fire which broke out shortly after 2 o'clock this afternoon in the residence section of Batesville destroyed at least 100 homes and caused loss estimated at approximately $500,000. The homes destroyed included 50 residences of white persons, including some of the finest houses in the city, and about 50 dwellings occupied by negroes. Several negro church buildings also were destroyed.

50 years ago

April 22, 1970

JONESBORO -- About 30 black students sat down in the hallway of a classroom building at Arkansas State University Tuesday in continuing protest sit-ins. The students are members of the Black Students Association, which has made 14 demands on the administration. Dr. Carl R. Reng, ASU president, gave a written reply last week to demands. At the start of Tuesday's sit-in, held at Wilson Hall, the students burned Reng's reply and said their demands had not been satisfied.

25 years ago

April 22, 1995

• Little Rock Superintendent Henry Williams vehemently opposes creating an independent committee to oversee the district's five incentive elementary schools. In a sharply worded April 14 letter to the federal Office of Desegregation Monitoring, Williams said such an oversight committee would dilute and fragment the school board's and superintendent's authority. But John Walker, an attorney for black families in the district's 12-year-old desegregation lawsuit, responded Thursday in his own stinging letter that having an independent committee is critical because the superintendent is deliberately trying to "weaken" and "dismantle" the schools. The five incentive elementary schools, located in east and central Little Rock, get extra money for programs to improve the achievement levels of black children and to attract white children to the hard-to-desegregate buildings.

10 years ago

April 22, 2010

• At least one property owner has told Little Rock thanks, but no thanks in response to a letter the Land Bank Commission recently sent property owners asking if they were interested in donating or selling their property to the city. The "not interested" reply is the only response so far to 15 letters the commission's new redevelopment administrator mailed to people who own land in the Land Bank's focus area. While the commission is focusing its redevelopment efforts on blocks between Interstate 630 and 18th Street, from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive west to Pine Street, the letters are going to property owners in smaller "focus zones." The zone near the Stephens neighborhood includes the blocks of Pine Street to Valentine Street, from West 17th Street north to Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. The zone near Central High School includes blocks along Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive north to West 11th Street, from South Schiller Street west to Jones Street. Brittany Jefferson, the commission's new redevelopment administrator, is mailing out letters in small batches.

Metro on 04/22/2020