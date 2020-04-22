Pine Bluff adds automatic renewal to ambulance-service contract

An ambulance from Emergency Ambulance Service Inc. is shown in this undated publicity photo. (Courtesy photo / Emergency Ambulance Service Inc. )

PINE BLUFF — Emergency Ambulance Service Inc. in Pine Bluff will soon have a new contract with the city, allowing it to operate for the next 10 years — a doubling of the current contract.

The new contract also includes an automatic renewal clause.

The ambulance service, which is run by Chief Executive Officer Josh Bishop, now operates 25 ambulances in agreement with eight counties and two cities. Until now, Pine Bluff was the only contract under which it operates that did not include automatic renewal language.

Win Trafford, chairman of the city’s Public Safety Committee, said Wednesday that the ambulance service is currently two years into a five-year contract with the city. However, he said the company’s almost 50-year record of service to the city, and a substantial investment by the ambulance service into new facilities in the city, warranted consideration of a new contract that offers more long-term stability.

Trafford spoke during a joint meeting with the Public Health and Welfare Committee. The two committees met via teleconference using the online meeting application Zoom.

Emergency Ambulance Service Inc. has service contracts with the counties of Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Lonoke, and with the cities of Pine Bluff and White Hall.