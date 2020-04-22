Pine Bluff School District chief leaving for Little Rock district post

Jeremy Owoh, the state-appointed superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District, is leaving that district to become the deputy superintendent of academics and school leadership in the Little Rock school system, effective July 1.

Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore — who is also a state-appointed district leader — recommended Owoh for the job, and Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key approved him for the position Wednesday, documents from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education show.

Key acts in place of a school board and is the final decision-maker in both the Little Rock and Pine Bluff districts because both districts were taken over by the state for academic deficiencies.

Little Rock was placed under state authority in 2015 and is on the verge of being conditionally released to a School Board that will be elected in November. Pine Bluff was placed under state direction in 2018 for both academic and financial problems. Owoh was appointed at that time by Key to be the district’s chief executive.

“It’s always been a professional goal of mine to work at the district level in Little Rock,” Owoh said Wednesday. “I started my career in Little Rock. My son attends school in Little Rock. We live in Little Rock. It’s an honor and it’s great to be able to return to the school system … and to be closer to my family.”