Pregnant woman, child injured after Helena-West Helena shooting, police say

A child was shot and a pregnant woman was injured after gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Helena-West Helena.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of Elm Street and found the child with a gunshot wound and the woman. The woman ran away from the gunfire, then tripped and fell, hurting her abdomen, police said.

The child is still being treated, police investigator Wesley Smith said Wednesday morning, but the woman and the child she is carrying are “fine.”

Police are seeking two persons of interest in the case, an adult and a teenager.