Yurachek lands on task force; gymnastics transfer landed

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek was appointed last week to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force.

Hutchinson announced the appointments via executive order in a Saturday news conference at the Arkansas Department of Health.

The task force, to be chaired by Steuart Walton, is composed of representatives from various fields that are instrumental to the state’s economy. The panel, expected to include 26 or 27 members, includes three Arkansas cabinet secretaries: Stacy Hurst (Parks, Heritage and Tourism), Mike Preston (Commerce) and Wes Ward (Agriculture).

The first meeting of the task force is expected this week.

“It is an honor and privilege for me to serve our state and my fellow Arkansans as a part of the Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force,” Yurachek said in a statement released by the UA. “I sincerely appreciate Governor Hutchinson appointing me to be part of the team to help address the economic challenges our state faces as part of this global health emergency.

“Razorback Athletics has always played an important role in bringing our state together, especially in difficult times. When it is determined to be safe to resume Razorback events, we look forward to the opportunity to not only raise the spirits of Arkansans, but also play a substantial role in contributing to the revitalization of the Arkansas economy.”

Razorback athletics was estimated to have an economic impact of more than $160 million per year on the state in a study commissioned in 2015.

GYMNASTICS

Transfer landed

Arkansas gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber has announced the signing of transfer Abby Johnston, who was formerly at Nebraska.

The native of Parkland, Fla., and a scholar-athlete honor roll performer for the Cornhuskers, will classify as a junior for the Razorbacks and have immediate eligibility.

Johnston is a two-time Florida state all-around champion (2016-17) who had competed primarily on the uneven bars and the floor exercise at Nebraska. Johnston scored 9.8 or higher on three of her four floor routines this winter, including a career-high 9.875 on Feb. 21.

“Our staff is extremely excited about Abby,” Wieber said in a UA release. “She has a lot more gymnastics left in her and we are excited that she chose to do that at Arkansas for her last two years. I am confident that she will contribute to this team as a competitor, teammate and leader.”

TENNIS

British standout coming

Arkansas women’s tennis Coach Courtney Stein-bock has signed successful British junior Indianna Spink to join the roster in the fall.

Spink has competed nationally and internationally for Great Britain, beginning at age 11 in the European winter and summer cups as well as friendlies.

A native of Hertfordshire, England, Spink won the U12 singles title in 2016, followed by singles and doubles national championships in U14 play.

“I’m excited to welcome Indianna to this special place and even more excited about her becoming a Razorback,” Steinbock said in a UA release.

Spink won a bronze medal at the Youth Commonwealth Games in the Bahamas in 2017 and won back-to-back doubles titles in the Nottingham ITF tournament series.