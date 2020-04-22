Little Rock Notebook

Trail to link parks

approved for grant

The Board of Directors approved Tuesday night a grant application from the Parks and Recreation Department that would fund a greenway connecting War Memorial and Hindman Parks.

The proposed greenway would run through or near Kanis Park, Boyle Park, the First Tee of Central Arkansas golf center and Western Hills Park, according to preliminary plans provided by the department. The plans are subject to change.

The greenway trail is to be 12 feet wide with a 3-foot buffer on either side, according to a description provided to the city board.

The plan lists Tri-Creek Greenway as a possibility for a name because the trail would encompass Brodie, Fourche and Rock creeks.

A $500,000 Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation would fund the project, with the city providing $125,000 in matching funds.

The Transportation Department requires that local governments pass a resolution supporting grant applications through the program.

2 contracts OK'd on

port roads projects

The city board also signed off on two agreements with Crafton Tull & Associates Inc. for a project to improve traffic flow and capacity around the port.

One agreement is not to exceed $210,095 to widen Fourche Dam Pike from Interstate 440 to south of Frazier Pike. The other is not to exceed $220,105 for an extension of Pratt Remmel Road to Frazier Pike and the widening of Frazier Pike from west of Apple Drive to east of Zeuber Road. That project includes traffic signal improvements at Interstate 440 and Lindsay Road.

Funding for the projects comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Agency, the Delta Regional Authority with local match funds from Pulaski County and the city, according to city documents.

Virtual-meetings

capacity expanded

The Cisco WebEx contract has been updated to allow more city workers to facilitate and participate in meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city board approved a resolution updating the contract that increases the number of Cisco WebEx licenses from 45 to 75.

Cisco WebEx is the software city directors use to meet virtually; other city boards and commission are also authorized to meet that way because of social-distancing guidelines.

The cost of the adjusted contract totals $69,930, plus taxes and fees. Funding will come from the city's account of coronavirus funds and the Information Technology Department's budget.

Sidewalk-building

contract awarded

A $139,290 contract was approved to build sidewalks in Ward 7.

The city is contracting with Redstone Construction Group Inc. for the project. The company was said to have submitted the lowest responsive, responsible bid meeting specifications among the five bids the city received.

The project provides new sidewalk along Herndon Road south of Stagecoach Road, going from McPherson Road to Tall Pine Boulevard.

Funding for the sidewalk project comes from the three-eighths percent capital improvement sales tax and 2018 capital improvement bonds.

Second phase set

for road upgrades

The Board of Directors gave the OK on a construction contract that will allow improvements to be made to Gamble Road in west Little Rock.

The contract with Boyles Construction Inc. is not to exceed $687,661. Funding for the project will come from the three-eighths percent capital improvement sales tax and 2019 capital improvement bonds for streets and drainage.

The project comprises a second phase of improvements to Gamble Road from Kanis Road north to Arthur Lane, where the first phase of improvements ended. Improvements include some street resurfacing, new storm sewers and improvements on curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

The city said Boyles Construction was the lowest responsive, responsible bid meeting specifications of the five bids received.

Renovation planned

for flagstone patio

The city will renovate a flagstone patio and walkways at a pavilion in Boyle Park, thanks to a historic preservation grant and a contract approved Tuesday.

A grant was awarded from the Recreation and Trails Program, sponsored by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, to assist with the project.

The pavilion is in need of major repairs because of its age, as well as improvements for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city said.

The city will contract with NSC Inc. for the project. The project's cost is not to exceed $113,622.

The grant is for $56,667, with the city providing matching funds.

