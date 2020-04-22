Rosa Parks or Typhoid Mary?

One of the dangers of contracting covid-19 is a cytokine storm. That’s when your immune system overreacts to an infection and attacks healthy cells and tissues, with potentially fatal consequences.

We are running a similar risk with our body politic. The same ideologies—freedom, federalism and free markets—that have enabled America’s rise may bring us down if they are carried too far during a deadly pandemic.

The danger is exacerbated by the right-wing crackpots who are protesting social distancing rules in states such as California, Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas and Michigan. They seek to exploit the American sympathy for freedom fighters dating all the way back to the Boston Tea Party in 1773. Trump adviser Stephen Moore has the gall to call them “modern-day Rosa Parks”—as if the civil rights icon fought for the right to infect other people. Typhoid Mary would be a more apt comparison.

While the anti-quarantine protesters are a fringe movement so far, our individual-rights ideology has already hindered the battle against the pandemic. One of the most effective responses to the virus in Asian countries such as China, Singapore and South Korea has been to isolate anyone testing positive in makeshift infirmaries to avoid infecting family members.

The question now is whether we will tolerate the kind of intrusive contact tracing that has become commonplace in countries from South Korea to Israel, which are using cellphones to identify anyone who has been in contact with an infected person. Tracing combined with mass testing offers the safest way to free us from home confinement, but it is sure to be resisted by Americans instinctively (and understandably) suspicious of government monitoring.

Federalism is another cherished American concept whose misapplication now haunts us. Trump has refused to marshal a national response to a national problem. He has left the states to fight over protective equipment and ramp up testing on their own.

We are also now seeing the limitations of the economic system that has made us the wealthiest country in history. We are short of hospital beds because of a wave of hospital mergers and closures. That has made the hospital industry more cost-effective and profitable but left us unprepared for a pandemic.

No one is suggesting that we sacrifice our most cherished liberties. Our freedom of speech and political checks and balances are critical advantages that prevent our government from simply covering up coronavirus deaths as Beijing tried to do.

But some individual rights need to be scaled back in wartime—and we are now in the fight of our lives against a pandemic that has already killed more Americans in three months than died during the three years of the Korean War. It’s a question of where you draw the line.