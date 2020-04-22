The World in Brief

An exterior view of the Supreme Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The Netherlands' highest court ruled Tuesday that doctors can carry out euthanasia in patients with advanced dementia if the patient has earlier made a written directive. The Supreme Court ruling solidifies in law a practice that already was being carried out on rare occasions in the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Mike Corder)

Ruling solidifies Dutch euthanasia law

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Netherlands' highest court ruled Tuesday that doctors can carry out euthanasia in patients with advanced dementia if the patient has earlier made a written directive.

The Supreme Court ruling solidifies in law a practice that already was being carried out on rare occasions in the Netherlands.

Dutch euthanasia advocacy group NVVE welcomed the ruling, saying in a statement that the decision should help doctors "to feel strengthened and supported if they want to carry out euthanasia on a patient with dementia."

The case before the Supreme Court revolved around a district court's acquittal last year of a doctor who in 2016 carried out euthanasia on a 74-year-old woman. Prosecutors argued at the doctor's trial in The Hague that there were indications the woman might have changed her mind since she declared her wish to be euthanized in a written statement.

"The court ruled that the doctor acted with due care and was therefore not punishable," Supreme Court Justice Willem van Schendel said.

Under the Dutch law, people are eligible for euthanasia if they make a considered, voluntary request for it and if their suffering is hopelessly "unbearable."

German charged in 2019 attack, killings

BERLIN -- German prosecutors said Tuesday that they have charged the suspect in last year's botched attack on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle with murder and attempted murder, among other offenses.

Prosecutors said the German man in his late 20s attempted to attack a synagogue on Oct. 9, which was Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day, and later killed two people.

The man, who was previously unknown to police, reportedly posted an anti-Semitic screed before the attack and broadcast the shooting live on a popular gaming site.

The attacker tried but failed repeatedly to force his way into the synagogue as 52 worshippers were inside, police said. He then shot and killed a 40-year-old woman in the street outside and a 20-year-old man at a nearby kebab shop, which prosecutors say he picked as an "appropriate target" to kill people with immigrant roots.

Federal prosecutors said the suspect, whom they identified only as Stephan B. in line with German privacy rules, was indicted on two counts of murder and 68 counts of attempted murder, along with other charges including bodily harm and incitement.

The suspect was armed with eight firearms, several explosive devices, a helmet and a protective vest. Prosecutors have said the weapons apparently were homemade.

Prosecutors said the suspect fled the city, wounding another two people in a small town near Halle where he abandoned his car and stole a taxi. He was arrested about 1½ hours after the attack as he got out of the taxi, which had been in an accident.

Mexico's virus-tied amnesty law passes

MEXICO CITY -- The Mexican Senate on Monday approved an amnesty for first-time, nonviolent offenders in order to reduce prison populations and lower the risk of coronavirus contagion.

The Senate estimated the bill could benefit about 2,600 inmates in the federal system.

Beneficiaries of the bill would include those convicted of less serious offenses like nonviolent robbery, or small-scale drug possession if the culprit was poor, forced into the act or handicapped. Indigenous offenders also would be freed if they weren't guaranteed a fully fair process.

The bill approved on a 68-14 vote also provides amnesty for those convicted of abortion, but specifically rules out release for those convicted of serious crimes like homicide, rape or kidnapping.

Some people convicted of sedition for political protests may be freed.

The bill now goes to the president to be signed into law.

2 blasts target Afghan police, governor

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Two bombings in Afghanistan targeted a senior police chief and a provincial governor on Tuesday, killing three policemen and wounding several people, including the police chief, officials said.

In the first attack, Police Chief Ghulam Sakhi Ghafoori was on his way to inspect the security situation in the volatile district of Paato in the central Day Kundi province when his car struck a roadside bomb. Three policemen in his convoy were killed and the police chief was wounded, along with two others, according to police spokesman Gul Aqa Sujadi.

In the second attack, a suicide car bombing struck by Gov. Mohammad Halim Fidai's car in eastern Khost province, wounding two of his bodyguards and 12 civilians, said the governor's spokesman, Talib Mangal.

There was no claim of responsibility for either of the attacks and the Taliban did not immediately respond to the governor's appeal.

