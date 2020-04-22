Sections
Snoopy is free in space

by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS | Today at 11:06 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Apple TV Plus has made some of its kids offering free, including the series Snoopy in Space. (Apple TV Plus via AP)

Some media companies have built goodwill by seemingly riding to the rescue of anyone with children, like Audible making free dozens of narrated books, from Harry Potter to Peter Rabbit. Older kids can enjoy Lionsgate films free on its YouTube channel — The Hunger Games, La La Land and Dirty Dancing.

Apple TV Plus has also made some of its kids offering free, including the series Snoopy in Space featuring everyone's favorite fictional beagle. Peanuts Worldwide (peanuts.com) is offering free online educational materials to boost the show's learning.

"We're a feel-good property and I think that's why we feel it's really important to make people feel a little bit of comfort during this really awkward time," said Melissa Menta, senior vice president at Peanuts Worldwide.

Style on 04/21/2020

Print Headline: Snoopy is free in space

