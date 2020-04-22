State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Texas lineman commits to Hogs

Offensive lineman Cole Carson, who visited Fayetteville on March 7, orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Carson, 6-6, 285 pounds, of Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest, received his first SEC offer from Arkansas on Feb. 20. He pledged to the Razorbacks over offers from Auburn, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Arizona, Colorado, Duke, Southern Miss, Texas-San Antonio, Louisiana-Monroe and others.

Fayetteville being about a four hour drive helped him with his decision along with his relationship with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis.

"I really wanted to stay close to my family and I really want to play for coach Davis and coach Pittman," Carson said. "They're great coaches and they're going to change the attitude and turn Arkansas around."

He named Arkansas his top school after his March trip.

"I felt like it was the best choice for me I had going at the time and it kept getting greater and greater," Carson said. "With all of the circumstances we're in now, I don't foresee us being able to go and visit anywhere else anytime soon and I really just wanted to go ahead and make my decision and get all this pressure off of me."

He told Pittman first, then Davis and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

"They were all ecstatic," he said. "The relationship with Coach Pittman and Coach Davis was the biggest factor. I really can't explain it. We just got along really well."

Carson becomes the Razorbacks' fourth commitment for the 2021 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

