UNDER THE RADAR: Greenwood’s Braden Stein

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Greenwood’s Braden Stein.

Class: 2021

Position: Offensive Lineman

Size: 6-6, 285 pounds

Stats: Graded 89% as a junior

Offer: Northeastern (Okla.) State

Interest: Pittsburg State

Greenwood Coach Chris Young on Stein:

“Very intelligent young man, two-sport athlete. He plays basketball as well. A ton of upside. Good feet for a guy his size. Has really the last couple of months gotten in the weight room and is getting strong and is working hard and has kind of rededicated himself to being a college football player. I think that’s something he has really began to want and started to work for. Obviously playing basketball is great for his size, for his footwork and his quickness, conditioning and has changed his body a little bit. The sky is the limit. He obviously has the frame. He has the smarts, the intelligence to play on the offensive line. He’s really turned it up a level physically. We look for him to have an outstanding year and he’s going to get better every game he plays and I think he’s going to be a tremendous football player at the next level.”

Young on no spring evaluation period:

“I think guys that would come in here during the spring evaluation period would’ve fallen in love with him. If his game film gets out there for this next year I look for his offers to really pick up.”