Four-time All Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a reunion with Tom Brady. The agent for the retired New England Patriots star confirmed Tuesday that pending completion of a physical, Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are acquiring his rights from the Patriots. A proposed trade, which needs to be finalized before this week’s NFL Draft, would bring Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round selection. “Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season,” agent Drew Rosenhaus said. The deal would reunite Gronkowski,

with Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million contract last month to be the Bucs’ quarterback. Gronkowski retired in March 2019 after nine seasons with the Patriots, who drafted him in the second round in 2010. He has one year left on his contract at $10 million. In addition to 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 regular-season games, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has another 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 playoff games. Even without the prospect of adding Gronkowski, the tight end position was considered one of Tampa Bay’s biggest strengths, with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate teaming with Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Furloughs set at Boise St.

Bryan Harsin, Boise State’s head coach, other coaches and athletic department employees at the school earning more than $40,000 per year will be furloughed. School President Marlene Tromp informed staff of the furloughs Monday, saying canceling events into the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic has cost the school more than $10 million. All university employees earning more than $150,000 will be required to take 10-day furloughs between May and the end of July. Others’ furloughs will be shorter, depending on salary. Harsin, who was Arkansas State’s coach in 2013 before heading to Boise State, makes $1.65 million annually in base salary.

NCAA makes rules changes

Players ejected from football games for targeting will be allowed to remain on the sidelines, the NCAA’s Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved Tuesday. The panel also approved a guideline for instant replay officials to complete video reviews in less than two minutes. A clock rule regarding instant replay also was approved. If the game clock expires at the end of a half and replay determines there was time remaining and the clock should start on the referee’s signal, there must be at least 3 seconds left, when the ball should have been declared dead, to restore time. If less than 3 seconds remain on the game clock, the half is over. Only two players on a team will be allowed to wear the same jersey number. The players must not be on the field at the same time. Also, players will be allowed to wear number “0” this season.