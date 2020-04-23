2 disasters rejected as reason for U.S. relief

FORT SMITH -- The federal government indicated that it won't give Fort Smith relief at this time in fulfilling requirements of its consent decree even after it endured the 2019 Arkansas River flood and the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has "exhausted all avenues to get a change in the consent decree," Fort Smith announced in a news release.

"We have properly put the agencies on notice of where we will come up short this year," the announcement said. "The ball is in EPA's court to act on our modification and time relief requests. Hopefully, they will get around to being reasonable. If not, it is only fair that they act so we can proceed to the federal court to seek relief."

Fort Smith officials signed a consent decree in 2015 with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Justice and the state agreeing to make an estimated $480 million in repairs and upgrades to the city's wastewater system over the course of 12 years to clear up chronic violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

City Administrator Carl Geffken told the city board of directors Tuesday that the city has put in a "force majeure" letter saying that both the flood and the pandemic are beyond its control.

"We were told that since the governor of Arkansas, Gov. [Asa] Hutchinson, did not declare a shelter-in-place, that we are not eligible to receive any break," Geffken said.

Geffken said City Attorney Jerry Canfield of the Fort Smith law firm Daily and Woods, and Paul Calamita, chairman of the Richmond, Va., law firm AquaLaw -- who the city hired in 2016 and whose practice focuses on working with municipalities that face or are under federal consent decrees -- filed a motion with the federal court in Fort Smith to have a status conference.

However, the release states that the Arkansas attorney general's office and the EPA objected to such a conference being held, arguing that it would be premature since Fort Smith and the EPA are still in dispute resolution.

"Granted, it's not in the language of the consent decree, but since we've been working on this for three-and-a-half years and presented more information than any other city that our attorney, Paul Calamita, has provided in his last 28 years of service, and given the push with the current administration ... to right-size regulations, we have not been one to have been the recipient of that goal of the current federal administration," Geffken said.

The EPA did not communicate, according to the release, when it would send Fort Smith its written opinion of the dispute so that the city could move forward to get the matter into federal court.

City Director Lavon Morton said Tuesday that because of having lost a significant amount of time as a result of the flood and coronavirus, he was sure all the other city directors and residents of the city would agree with him that it is "absolutely shocking" that the city could go through both of those things and a federal agency would not give it more time to fulfill its obligations.

The news release states that since the latter half of 2016, Fort Smith has wanted to engage with the EPA for three purposes. That includes revising the consent decree requirements to make them consistent with the city's available revenue, modifying the requirements so that the city does not have to fix defects that are not causing sewer overflows, and, at the urging of the Department of Justice, request more time to comply.

"The city has left no stone unturned in its efforts to get relief from the no longer appropriate consent decree requirements and the unaffordable costs those unfunded federal mandates represent," the release states. "Senators [John] Boozman and [Tom] Cotton, and Congressman [Steve] Womack have been very supportive and have been working to help the city since we started our efforts to request a modification."

However, the release states the ways in which these lawmakers can help are limited because of the matter being in litigation with the Department of Justice. In addition, the city has reached out to the EPA and sought help from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the Arkansas attorney general's office, all of which proved fruitless.

"We have initiated dispute resolution with US EPA following the provisions of our consent decree," the release states. "However, we are at a road block in that the ball is in EPA's court and [has been since] last fall and EPA simply won't act."

The city also alerted the EPA on Feb. 19 that it would fall out of compliance with the consent decree this year, with the latter responding that it needs to comply.

