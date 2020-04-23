5 inmates face charges after short escape

TEXARKANA -- Five former inmates of the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Texarkana face the possibility of more time behind bars in an escape last week that lasted 15-30 minutes, according to authorities.

Brandon Lee Joseph, 26; Harley Lee Tuell, 24; Michael Scott Batchelor, 49; Ryan Allen Cox, 19; and Wesley Miller, 19, have been charged with arson, interfering with the operation of a vital public facility and escape, reports said.

Texarkana police responded when a fire alarm went off about 5 p.m. April 12, according to an arrest affidavit naming the five men. Jackets and trash were found ablaze in a cart in the food-service area.

A window in a door in the food-service area had been kicked out and a meta rod had been used to prevent another entrance from being accessed.

Texarkana police apprehended Batchelor, Tuell and Joseph about 5:15 p.m. Cox and Miller were found by 5:30 p.m., reports said.

The men have all been moved to other lockups within the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Joseph was serving time for drug crimes out of Miller County. Tuell was serving time for theft out of Washington County. Batchelor was serving a sentence for a drug offense in Miller County. Cox was serving time for theft and burglary in Nevada County. Miller was serving time for a drug offense committed in Ashley County.

State Desk on 04/23/2020